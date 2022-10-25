Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara share first glimpse of their twins on Diwali

Nayanthara and Vignesh posted a heartfelt video featuring their twin sons on the occasion of Diwali. Without revealing the face of the little ones, they held them in their arms and wished fans for the festive occasion. The couple recently welcomed their twins.

Sharing the video, Vignesh wrote in the caption of the post, “Happy Diwali to every TWO of you Thala Diwali for us in all sense Happy happy Diwali Diwali for all of you! Wishing all you lovely people only happiness and peace amidst all the hurdles that life keeps against you Pray Hard , love hard! Cos…Love is all we can have for each and everyone … love is all that will make this life beautiful and prosperous! Trust in God trust in love trust in manifesting in goodness and the universe always makes sure that everything becomes beautiful.” In the video, Nayanthara wore a red saree with a sleeveless blouse in red. Vignesh, on the other hand, wore a maroon t-shirt, paired with veshti. The duo tied the knot earlier this year. They announced that they had welcomed twin boys via their posts on Twitter and Instagram.