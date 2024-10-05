Vihaan Samat deconstructs the process behind his ‘CTRL’ monologue

Mumbai, Oct 5 Actor Vihaan Samat, who has been receiving a lot of positive response to his work in streaming titles ‘Call Me Bae’, and ‘CTRL’, has deconstructed his monologue in ‘CTRL’.

‘CTRL’ is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane of ‘Lootera’ and ‘Udaan’ fame, and sees Vihaan opposite Bollywood star Ananya Panday.

Talking about his monologue in the film, the actor said, "When I read the ‘CTRL script’, Joe's (his character) monologue did not exist. The monologue was created as we went along, and it changed into a beast on the course. I shot for it three times. Initially, it was like a talk show situation. It had some humour and interaction”.

He further mentioned that later, Vikram, the director of the film realised he wanted to take a darker tone with the monologue.

“I re-learnt it. At every point, I had the monologue only two days before. "I locked myself in the room and rehearsed, and got into the zone of someone who was being tracked. Later, Vikram wanted to change the flow of lines again to make the ideas way clearer. The third was the best one. It was very intimate and raw. It was very exhausting and the biggest challenge of my life”, he added.

Vihaan is best known for playing the lead part in the Netflix series ‘Eternally Confused and Eager for Love’ and the romantic comedy series ‘Mismatched’. He began his career with a supporting role in the feature film Worth starring Michael Keaton

In ‘Eternally Confused and Eager for Love’, which was produced by Tiger Baby Films and directed by Rahul Nair, he essayed the role of an anxiety-stricken young man called Ray.

In ‘Mismatched’, he portrayed the role of Harsh Agarwal, who is Dimple's (Prajakta Koli) project partner and her former love interest.

