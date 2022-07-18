Vikram Bhatt defends ex-girlfriend Sushmita Sen after she gets trolled for dating Lalit Modi

Sushmita Sen found support in ex-boyfriend Vikram Bhatt after trolls called out Main Hoon Na actress a 'gold digger'. Trolls attacked Sushmita after it was revealed that she is dating Lalit Modi.Vikram said that Sushmita is the last person who checks out bank balances before she decides to fall in love with someone. The director revealed that he was penniless and was directing ‘Ghulam’ when she started dating him. He had no money. The gorgeous actress also took him to the US and made his entry special, the filmmaker told IndiaToday.in in an interview.

Elaborating further, Bhatt added that making fun of other people's life is entertainment. He gave the example of Kareena Kapoor who was also trolled for getting married to Saif Ali Khan. According to him, if you are a celebrity and if there is a decision of yours which seems funny to netizens, they start trolling.Vikram also told the news portal that he is in 'no-terms' with Sushmita. The last time he met her was back in 2006-2007. However, the director stated he will never forget how she treated him. Bhatt added that he will stand up for her and say that the last thing she can ever be is a gold digger.Vikram also went on to say that Sushmita is someone who has lived her life on her own terms. According to him, she could have been the number one actress if she wanted, but she never bowed down to any kind of industry.Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh joined many stars to show their support to Sushmita Sen after she shut down trolls for calling her gold diggers. On Sunday, Sushmita took to Instagram and penned a lengthy note slamming trolls for their regressive comments. She also reminded everyone that she buys her own diamonds, as she’s always said.

