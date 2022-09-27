Vikram Vedha gets U/A certificate; movie receives positive response

Vikram Vedha remake of the Tamil movie by the same name, has received U/A certificate. The makers held a special screening of Vikram Vedha on September 26. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed about Vikram Vedha receiving a U/A certificate (which means kids accompanied by adult) whereas the runtime of the film has also been revealed. The film is expected to have duration of 159 mins and 15 seconds, that is, 2 hours, 39 mins and 51 seconds.

Meanwhile, In an earlier social media post Madhavan had lauded Hrithik as the perfect choice to portray Vedha. Now, the movie has got its first reviews by none other than filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. Rakesh and Kareena heaped praise for Hrithik and Saif's stellar performance, the film' story and direction. The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as the tough cop Vikram sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha. The film, a neo-noir action thriller based on the Indian folktale "Vikram aur Betaal", tells the story of a tough police officer Vikram (Khan) who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster Vedha (Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha, a master storyteller, helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories.