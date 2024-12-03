Vikrant Massey Denies Retirement Rumors, Announces Break from Acting

On December 2, actor Vikrant Massey created a stir when he shared an emotional post on social media, sparking speculation that he was retiring from Bollywood at the age of 37. The cryptic nature of his message led many to believe that he was bidding farewell to acting. However, Vikrant has now set the record straight in a recent interview, revealing that he is not retiring but merely taking a much-needed break.

Vikrant Breaks His Silence on the Retirement Buzz

In an interview with News18 Showsha, Vikrant reassured his fans that he has no intention of permanently stepping away from acting. “I am not retiring. I am just a little tired and need a big break,” he explained. He added, “My health is not in the best place, and people seem to have misunderstood my words.” His clarification has brought relief to his fans, who were concerned about losing one of Bollywood’s most talented actors. Vikrant confirmed that after focusing on his health and taking some time off, he will return to acting when the time is right.

Vikrant’s earlier social media post read, “As I move forward, I feel it is time to go home. As a husband, father, and son—and also as an actor. So in 2025, we will meet each other for the last time. Until the time is right.” This led many to believe he was announcing his retirement. The ambiguous wording fueled speculation and rumors about his future in the industry. Now that Vikrant has clarified his intentions, the rumors have been put to rest. Fans can look forward to his eventual return after he prioritizes his health and personal well-being. For now, his break signifies a pause, not a goodbye, as he promises to come back stronger when the time feels right.