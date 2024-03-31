Vikrant Massey gets his son Vardaan's name inked on arm, shares pic

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 : Actor Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur welcomed a baby boy Vardaan early this year. The '12th Fail' star is not only an outstanding performer but also a loving father. He recently got a tattoo with his son's name on his hand.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared an image of his hand that was inked with the name of his son. The tattoo read, "Vardaan 7-2-2024."

He wrote in the caption, "Addition or addiction? I love them both."

On February 7, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

The pair shared the news on Instagram in a joint statement on Wednesday with a sweet message.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikrant Massey (@vikrantmassey)

They shared their excitement with a picture of a lovely letter.

The note on the image read, "07.02.2024. For we have become one. We are bursting with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son. Love Sheetal and Vikrant."

Earlier, Vikrant made a big announcement that he and his wife Sheetal are expecting their first child. Taking to Instagram, Vikrant Massey dropped a creative post to share this exciting news.

The actor shared a beautiful wedding picture along with a creative photo depicting a new member coming soon. With 2 safety pins, resembling the couple, with one of them bloated and showing a smaller safety pin inside it alongside it read, "We are expecting! Baby coming 2024."

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "New beginnings."

The couple, who had dated each other for a long time, got married first in a civil ceremony on February 14, 2022 and later, tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Himachal Pradesh on February 18, 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikrant is all set to come with his next 'The Sabarmati Report'.

The makers on Thursday unveiled the film's teaser.

Taking to Instagram, Vikrant treated fans with the teaser video and captioned it, "An event that shook the nation. Turned into an incident that changed Indian history forever. Presenting the #TheSabarmatiReport, in cinemas on 3rd May, 2024."

The teaser of 'The Sabarmati Report' offers a glimpse into unknown facts about one of the darkest and most distressing incidents in the country's political history after a coach of the Sabarmati Express, which was packed with Kar Sevaks, was set on fire.

In the film, Vikrant plays a vernacular journalist Samar Kumar, who teams up with a fellow reporter portrayed by Raashii Khanna, and a senior anchor played by Ridhi Dogra.

The film is all set to hit theatres on May 3.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor