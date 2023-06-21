Voice of India fame singer Mohammad Zakir Hussain dies of sudden cardiac arrest!

Mohammad Zakir Hussain who was part of Voice of India musical reality show has breathed his last after a sudden heart attack in Bilaspur. According to reports, Zakir had gone to Bilaspur with his family. While there, his health suddenly deteriorated. His body was brought from Bilaspur on Tuesday late night. He had a special interest in the field of music and art since childhood. In the past few months a number of celebs passed away due to sudden cardiac arrest.

Actor Nitesh Pandey, who is known for his role in Om Shanti Om, died in Nashik. As per reports, he died of a heart attack at the age of 50 on May 24 last month. Nitesh was found dead at a hotel in Igatpuri, Nashik in Maharashtra. Nitesh began doing theatre in 1990. In 1995, he got his first acting opportunity in a show, Tejas. He has worked in serials such as Manzilein Apani Apani, Astitva Ek Prem Kahani, Saaya, Justajoo and Durgesh Nandini. He played the role of Anwar Sheikh (Om Kapoor's assistant) alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the 2007 film Om Shanti Om. He was also a part of Khosla Ka Ghosla. Nitesh did theatre shows such as Aastha and Misal Pav with Sudha Chandran.Nitesh was seen in several films such as Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai (2002), Dabangg 2 (2012), Mickey Virus (2013), Shaadi Ke Side Effects (2014), Hunterrr (2015), Madaari (2016), Rangoon (2017), and Badhaai Do (2022) among others.

