Volodymyr Zelenskyy expresses gratitude to Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher for supporting Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed his gratitude to celebrity couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, who raised more than USD 35 million in donations for helping Ukraine amid Russia's military operations.

According to People Magazine, the 'Friends with Benefits' actor, 38, and husband Kutcher, 44, launched a campaign to fundraise and support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, where Kunis was born, surpassing their USD 30 million goal late last week.

Zelenskyy took to his Twitter handle on March 21 and acknowledged the couple for their work, writing, ".@aplusk & Mila Kunis were among the first to respond to our grief. They have already raised $35 million & are sending it to @flexport & @Airbnb to help (Ukrainian) refugees."

"Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination," he added alongside a photo of a video chat he had with Kunis and Kutcher on a laptop. "They inspire the world. #StandWithUkraine."

On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves. What followed the military operation was a slew of sanctions imposed by the western countries targeting the Russian economy.

For the unversed, Kunis moved to the US from Ukraine as a child in 1991.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor