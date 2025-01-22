"Was literally almost turned off": Robert Pattinson recalls challenges post-pandemic

Washington [US], January 22 : Actor Robert Pattinson shared that he started worrying about cinema after the Covid-19 pandemic and then the strikes as people started saying that cinema is dying.

"The last few years for the film industry, starting with Covid and then the strikes, everyone was constantly saying cinema is dying. And quite convincingly," said Pattinson, adding,"I was literally almost turned off. It actually started to get a little worrying," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

On the recent releases, Pattinson added, "I saw this Norwegian movie Armand, which I thought was amazing. My friend Brady Corbet's movie The Brutalist. Anora. You can even see in terms of script," , adding that he is hopeful that his forthcoming sci-fi film 'Mickey 17' "will come out in a period of enthusiasm for cinema."

"I don't know what was going on really, what happened in the Saturn return or whatever it is, but now there are really cool parts everywhere," he shared, according to the outlet.

The ace star said earlier that he "could genuinely be retiring by the end of" Matt Reeves' DC Comics trilogy and didn't "in a million years did I think I'd still be doing this when I got my first job" after first getting fame for his role in 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' in 2005, two decades ago, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

