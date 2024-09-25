Was trouble brewing between Urmila Matondkar-Mohsin for a long time?

New Delhi, Sep 25 Actress and politician Urmila Matondkar has taken a significant step in her personal life, filing for divorce from her husband, Mohsin Akhtar Mir, after eight years of marriage. According to our analysis the couple seemed to have faced challenges over the past year, leading to this difficult decision.

Urmila tied the knot with Kashmir-based businessman and model Mohsin Akhtar Mir on March 3, 2016. In 2023, she celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary with a heartfelt post on Instagram, sharing cherished photographs from their marriage. However, this year marked a noticeable absence on her social media, as she chose not to share any anniversary tribute, hinting at the challenges the couple has faced in recent months.

On May 21, 2023, Urmila shared a touching birthday message for her husband, Mohsin, celebrating his "kind heart" and "generosity of soul." Her heartfelt words showcased the love and admiration she had for him. However, this year, the absence of any birthday tribute from the actress reflects the significant changes in their relationship, further underscoring the challenges they have faced over the past year. The silence speaks volumes as Urmila navigates this new chapter in her life.

Throughout the first half of 2023, Urmila shared joyful moments with her husband Mohsin, posting happy pictures together during Eid in April and June, as well as snaps from their vacation in January. She also celebrated holidays like New Year and Christmas with heartwarming posts. However, since June 2023, Urmila has refrained from sharing any photos with Mohsin, signaling a shift in their relationship.

On Mohsin’s Instagram, the last couple photo dates back to March 4, 2023, and while his earlier posts featured romantic moments, the absence of recent updates suggests that all may not be well between the couple since mid-2023.

Moreover, as IANS has earlier reported, one possible reason could be the age gap between Urmila and Mohsin as the actress is 10 years elder to him, and also married quite late in life, in her 40s. Generally, marriages with huge age gaps lead to complications in the relationships.

Another reason being speculated is the tiff over finances that strained their relationship. A user on the content aggregation platform Reddit wrote that Mohsin, and her family were forcing the actress to sell off her property for their business till she had nothing.

As per the media reports, the divorce is not mutual with Urmila filing for the divorce four months ago.

Mohsin is a businessman and model from Kashmir, and has also worked in films such as ‘Luck

It was said to be love at first sight for Mohsin. As a matter of fact, Manish was among the few public figures present at their intimate nuptials when the duo tied the nuptial knot in 2016. Urmila and Mohsin had paid a visit to Amritsar's Golden Temple, followed by a Nikah.

