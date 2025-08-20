Watch: Amitabh Bachchan’s Prateeksha Bungalow in Juhu Submerged in Water Amid Heavy Rainfall in Mumbai

Heavy rainfall from past 2-3 days has led to waterlogging in many parts of Mumbai and its suburbs. Flooded roads has disrupt daily life of Mumbaikars. In many area water have entered into building, this includes Big B Amitabh Bachchan's house as well. A video of water accumulated near Amitabh Bachchan's house has surfaced on social media.

Waterlogging near Big B's Pratiksha bungalow can be seen in video. In this video, it is seen that water has entered Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow. "Amitabh Bachchan himself came with a wiper to remove water. No matter how much money you have, no one can escape the Mumbai rains," the person is seen saying in the video. Although Amitabh Bachchan is no longer living in Pratiksha bungalow, he has named this bungalow after his wife Shweta Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan bought this bungalow after the hit movie Sholay. Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were born in this bungalow. Initially, Amitabh Bachchan lived in this bungalow with his family. Now he lives in Jalsa Bungalow, which is also located in Juhu.

On Workfront, Amitabh Bachchan will be hosting TV's popular quiz show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" (KBC 16) and various film projects. He was last seen in "Vettaiyan". Meanwhile talking about upcmoing films he has several films in the pipeline, including "Section 84" and the sequel to "Kalki 2898 AD".