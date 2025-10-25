Watch: Harshvardhan Rane's Fans Mob Him During Promotional Tour of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Video Goes Viral

Harshvardhan Rane, is popularly known for his role Sanam Teri Kasam and Haseen Dilruba is back with one banger movie Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. Film is currently ruling box office and his fans craze can be seen on social media during his promotional tour. Actor Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa is on tour promoting his recent release, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. He visited Ahmedabad, videos from a local mall surfaced on social media showing the actor being welcomed by fans.

Fans can be seen expressing their love towards actor. In viral clip enthusiastic admirers can be seen pulling his hand and surrounding him, while some even mobbed his promotional van. Whenever Harshvardhan peeped out of the van’s window, fans rushed over to shake hands and click selfies with him.

Despite box office competition for "Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat" with "Thamma," Harshvardhan remained upbeat during the film's promotional road tour, greeting fans with enthusiasm. He urged them to buy tickets, even posting an Instagram video on October 20th of himself affixing a sticker to his van that read, "Please Ticket Kharid Lena Iss Baar" and pleading with paparazzi, "Please ticket kharid lena. Iss baar, please 9 saal wait mat karana, please ticket kharid lo." He has been met with similar enthusiasm in every city he visits.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection

"Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat" has become a surprise box-office hit. Released on October 21, the romantic drama quickly gained momentum, recouping its modest Rs 25 crore production budget within four days of its release through domestic collections. The film's total collection stands at an impressive Rs 28.25 crore.