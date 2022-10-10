Watch: Shehnaaz Gill gets uncomfortable after fan tries to touch her

Shehnaaz Gill who has risen among the ranks as one of B-town's most prominent stars recently had a uncomfortable moment with a fan. Shehnaaz Gill was in Bengaluru on Sunday for Filmfare Awards South 2022. As she returned to Mumbai on Monday, fans approached her for pictures. A paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video of the actor being surrounded by her fans.

A man moved his hands towards Shehnaaz's shoulder while she was standing still to get a picture clicked with him. Shehnaaz looked a bit shocked and immediately pulled away, while the fan also folded his hands and apologised. The paparazzi also asked the fan to maintain distance, while Shehnaaz got her pictures clicked with him, as well as other fans. As she started moving away, Shehnaaz turned toward fans and asked, "Tujhe kya laga mera dost hai (What did you think you are my friend)?"Shehnaaz is all set for her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which also stars Jassi Gill, Pooja Hegde, and Raghav Juyal among others.