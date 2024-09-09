WATCH: Tripti Dimri's BTS Dance Video from 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' Goes Viral

Actress Tripti Dimri, known for her breakout performance in "Animal," is making waves once again with her upcoming projects. After the success of "Bad News" with Vicky Kaushal, Dimri is set to star opposite Rajkummar Rao in the music video "Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video."

A recent behind the scenes (BTS) dance video from the set has taken the internet by storm. Dimri is seen in a stunning navy blue two-piece outfit, exuding confidence and sensuality as she performs to the energetic song. This marks the first time Dimri has showcased her dance skills in a music video.

Beyond "Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala," Dimri has a promising lineup of projects in the works. She is part of the ensemble cast of "Animal Park." Additionally, she is in talks for the highly anticipated sequel "Aashiqui 3."

Dimri's previous films, including "Kala," "Laila Majnu," and "Bulbul," have garnered critical acclaim for her powerful performances. Her versatility and ability to connect with audiences have made her a rising star in the Indian film industry.