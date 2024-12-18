"We did several shows together across the world": Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia remembers Ustad Zakir Hussain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 : Renowned flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia paid his heartfelt condolences over the demise of Tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain.

Speaking with ANI, Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia said he is extremely saddened.

"Zakir was my long-time collaborator. We did several shows together not only in India but also abroad. From America to Australia, we travelled together to so many countries and did shows there."

Ustad Zakir Hussain, born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai, was the son of the legendary tabla player Ustad Alla Rakha. From a young age, Zakir showed prodigious talent, inheriting the rhythmic genius of his father. His skill and devotion to the tabla were unparalleled, and he quickly rose to international fame.

Hussain's musical career spanned both traditional and contemporary genres, and his innovative performances and soulful compositions earned him admiration worldwide. He passed away on December 15, 2024, at the age of 73.

Ustad Hussain's family, in a statement, said he died of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a disease that causes scarring of the lungs. This scarring causes breathing to become progressively difficult.

He passed away in San Francisco. His funeral is expected to take place soon.

His demise evoked condolences from prominent figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi said in a post on X that Hussain was a genius who revolutionised Indian classical music, bringing the tabla to global recognition."Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary tabla maestro, Ustad Zakir Hussain Ji. He will be remembered as a true genius who revolutionized the world of Indian classical music. He also brought the tabla to the global stage, captivating millions with his unparalleled rhythm. Through this, he seamlessly blended Indian classical traditions with global music, thus becoming an icon of cultural unity," the post read.

The Prime Minister noted that Hussain's iconic performances and soulful compositions would continue to inspire generations of music lovers and musicians.

"His iconic performances and soulful compositions will contribute to inspire generations of musicians and music lovers alike. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the global music community," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor