"We will try together to build some houses": Sonu Sood arrives in Punjab for relief efforts amid flood crisis

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], September 7 : Actor Sonu Sood has stepped forward to support relief efforts for the flood-affected communities in Punjab.

On Saturday, Punjab Rural Development Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond noted that about 24,930 people have been affected by floods in the state, with 40 villages inundated.

Fazilka district is among the worst hit, with 22,652 people impacted, particularly in the Jalalabad and Fazilka constituencies.

While speaking to ANI, Sonu Sood stated that he will be participating in relief efforts across various flood-affected cities in Punjab, including Baghpur, Sultanpur Lodhi, Firozpur, Fazilka, and Ajnala.

The 'Fateh' actor said that his relief efforts will be centred around reviving the livelihood of the flood-affected communities in Punjab.

While talking to ANI, Sonu Sood said, "I am going to Baghpur, Sultanpur Lodhi, Firozpur, Fazilka, Ajnala, and I will try to go around and find out the situation. I feel that in the coming time, since it is still raining in Punjab, many houses have been destroyed, the livelihood of the people has been ruined, so I will try to give all the help and take a list of their needs from the local administration."

As per the flood situation in the state, Sonu Sood predicted that Punjab will take "a few months" to get back to normal. He urged the people to come together for the relief efforts in Punjab.

"This is not a work of a week or ten days. It will take at least a few months to get Punjab back on its feet. I think everyone is coming forward. But still, we need many hands to join so that Punjab can be revived as soon as possible. For those whose houses have been destroyed, we will try together to build some houses. I will try to reach the most affected villages," said Sonu Sood.

Punjabi singer-actor Guru Randhawa has reached ground zero to support relief efforts as Punjab battles a flood crisis.

He met with the victims and extended support. Randhawa has set up a help camp in Dera Baba Nanak and near his village, Dharowali.

A few days ago, he also set up a relief fund to help the flood victims.

"Prayers for Punjab and all other states suffering from floods. Let's help in whatever ways we can. Setting up help camp in my area Dera Baba Nanak and near my village Dharowali. For any help pls contact - +91 77196 54739," Guru said in a social media post.

Earlier, on Saturday, in flood-affected Punjab, the Indian Army also conducted a relief operation in the Fazilika district.

As a part of the operation, the army continues to provide relief materials and rescue people from the impacted areas.

Furthermore, the Indian Army has also established medical camps to treat patients affected by the flood.

The death toll in Punjab due to floods has risen to 46, the state's Department of Information and Public Relations informed.

