When Anushka Kaushik was told she got 'Patna Shukla' as a result of nepotism

Mumbai, Dec 25 Anushka Kaushik has made her mark with her performances in projects like 'Ghar Waapsi', 'Thar', and 'Crash Course'. She recently wrapped up the shoot of two projects that will be released in 2023; one of them being Arbaaz Khan's 'Patna Shukla' and the other Tigmanshu Dhulia's 'Garmi'.

She got candid about her working experience with Arbaaz Khan and Satish Kaushik in 'Patna Shukla'. Commenting on her collaboration with Arbaaz, Anushka said: "I felt like a kid working on 'Patna Shukla' because amongst my co-actors I was the youngest one, so everyone pampered me a lot. Arbaaz (Khan) sir has told us so many incidents from the industry which proved like a learning experience for me."

She further talked about the way Arbaaz managed the role of a producer on the film's set. She added: "Arbaaz sir has been doing a good job as a producer and since he has been an actor, it's easier for him to understand how it feels when you are enacting a scene and what all anxiety or problems an actor might face."

Sharing a shooting experience, she further mentioned: "As a producer, he keeps all that in mind and makes it easy for the actors. For example, while shooting for a scene in 'Patna Shukla, there was a prop that was falling repeatedly, so he got a little agitated seeing that the actor wasn't comfortable. Throughout the film, he was right behind the monitor and he always made sure that everything was right."

Speaking about how it was to work with a senior actor like Satish, Anushka added: "Satish Sir was the funniest person on set. He is senior as an actor but I never felt a gap between us through the shooting process because his energy was just like a kid whenever he used to enact his scenes."

"If I was occupied somewhere else, he would call me by our shared surname 'Kaushik'. Interestingly, one of the junior artists told me that I'm doing this film only because I am from Satish Kaushik's family - because of nepotism! And we used to laugh a lot at this," she concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor