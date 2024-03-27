'Whenever I did a play, I came alive as a performer’, says Richa on World Theatre Day
By IANS | Published: March 27, 2024 10:49 AM2024-03-27T10:49:25+5:302024-03-27T10:50:08+5:30
Mumbai, March 27 On the occasion of World Theatre Day on Wednesday, actress Richa Chadha spoke about how she owes a lot to theatre.
“The reason you feel alive when you perform is because you have some kind of theatre experience. I would really recommend that people treat theatre as an end in itself and not as a stepping stone to films because the journey of theatre is very rewarding,” Richa told IANS.
She said that working on a play for months and then bettering it each time is a “really enriching experience.”
“I have found that whenever I have done a play I have come alive as a performer and I feel warmed and charged up, and it is after all an actor’s medium. So, I owe a lot to theatre and I hope I can give back as well.”
On the work front, Richa will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut web-series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’. It also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh.
The series explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s.
