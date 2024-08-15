Who is favourite male co-actor of Nia Sharma?

Mumbai, Aug 15 Actress Nia Sharma gets emotional and revealed that actor Ravi Dubey is his favourite co-star, saying she misses him now onscreen.

A throwback video of Nia that has went viral on the social media, shows the diva saying, "Now, 13 years later that I have worked so much... I realise its high excitement to look back at Ravi and my equation."

"Ravi and I have been a pair... We have seen every kind of emotion. We have been enemies, we have been friends ... so that journey of working together, of being the longest co-stars, I kind of miss him now onscreen. Because ab wo time wapas nahi aaega. Aur jab ham the saath me to ladte rehte the," she added.

The video has been shared by Ravi on his Instagram Stories, and he captioned it as: "Nia", followed by red heart emojis.

Nia, too shared the snippet on her Stories section and wrote: "Since you paid me so well to say it".

The duo have been the co-stars in the 2014 TV opera 'Jamai Raja'. It was produced by actor Akshay Kumar and co-produced by Ashvini Yardi and Meenakshi Sagar.

It also featured Shiny Doshi and Achint Kaur in lead roles.

'Jamai 2.0' is the sequel to 'Jamai Raja' which currently streams on ZEE5.

On the work front, Nia is seen in the celebrity cooking show ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’. The show also stars Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Reem Shaikh, Sudesh Lehri, and Kashmera Shah.

It is hosted by Bharti Singh, and judged by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

She is also portraying the role of Nishigandha in the fantasy-thriller-romance 'Suhagan Chudail'.

Nia is also known for her roles in ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’, ‘Behenein’, ‘Meri Durga’, ‘Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha’. In 2020, she participated in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India’ and emerged as the winner.

Meanwhile, in 2019, Ravi had started his own production house Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt Ltd, with his wife and actress Sargun Mehta. The couple have produced shows like 'Junooniyatt', 'Daalchini', 'Udaariyaan', and 'Badall Pe Paon Hai'.

The 40-year-old actor was last seen as the lead in the web show 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava (LLB)'.

