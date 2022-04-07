"Why is the need for such practice in India": Anuradha Paudwal seeks ban on loudspeakers for Azaan

Veteran singer Anuradha Paudwal has sought a ban on loudspeakers for Azaan. The singer, who has given her voice to thousands of popular songs, stated that such practice is not needed in India. Anuradha said, “I have visited many places in the world. I have not seen anything like this happening except in India. I am not against any religion, but it is being forcibly encouraged here. They play Azaan on loudspeakers from Mosque. Other communities question if they can use loudspeakers why cannot others do the same"

The singer told Zee news, “I have traveled to Middle Eastern countries. There is a ban on loudspeakers. When Muslim countries are discouraging it, what is the need for such practices in India?” Paudwal said if the practice continues, people will start playing Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. “It will lead to disharmony, which is not good. "In the same interview, the singer also shared her views on teaching the young generation about the importance of Indian culture. She said that it is the responsibility of the older generation to teach children about the culture of the country."This is why we should know about our religion and culture. We should know about four Vedas, 18 Puranas, and four Mathas that we have. These are the basics that we must know,” she said. The recipient of several accolades including a National Film Award, four Filmfare Awards and two Odisha State Film Awards, she has been honoured by the Government of India with the Padma Shri, the country's fourth-highest civilian honour for her contribution in the field of arts.