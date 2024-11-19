"Work for long-term goals": SRK shares advice for aspiring actors

Dubai [UAE], November 19 : Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared his pearls of wisdom for people who are looking forward to establishing a career in the film industry.

At Dubai's Global Freight Summit on Tuesday, the 'Jawan' star gave a piece of valuable advice to aspiring actors, saying they should pay attention to long-term goals.

" Don't try to formulate an image. Just be yourself. Be honest. Be very hardworking. Be courageous enough to make mistakes. Don't figure out who's following.. how much following you have. I think life has got a lot more for you to take and give than just being worried about 15 minutes of fame. Work for longevity," he shared.

"Work for long-term goals not short term gains. And I know these are things we read about from childhood but I speak from an experience of a person who's risen from nothing to become someone that people love so much. And it's the honest truth," SRK added.

Shah Rukh also talked about turning mistakes into lessons.

"Hard work. Courage to fail. Get up again. Make the same mistakes over and over again and try and come out of it every time," he emphasized.

He also urged people to introspect rather than dwell on their failures.

He said, "When you fail, you should not believe that your product or service or job went wrong. Maybe you just misunderstood the ecosystem you were working in. You have to understand how people are reacting. If I cannot elicit an emotion from the people I cater to, then my product is not going to work how wonderful it may be."

When asked if he is critical of his work sometimes, Shah Rukh candidly admitted, "Yes, I am. I hate feeling this way, and I cry a lot in my bathroom. I don't show it to anyone. You must believe that the world is not against you. If your film did go wrong, it's not because of you or some conspiracy. You have to accept that you made it badly, and then you have to move on."

"There are moments of despair but there are moments which say, 'shut up, get up and get on with it'. You have to do it because the world is not against you. You should not believe that things are going wrong only for you. Life moves on. Life does what it does. You cannot start blaming life for what it does," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor