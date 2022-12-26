Yearender: Priyanka-Nick to Alia-Ranbir, celebrities who embraced parenthood in 2022

In 2022, a number of celebrities began the most precious chapter of their lives by embracing parenthood for the first time.

While several have already shared their infants' first images, others have willfully kept them private.

From Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the list of celebs who became parents this year is a long one. So, as we move towards 2023, here's a list of celebrities who were blessed with little wonders in 2022.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor

Alia and Ranbir's wedding in April was among the most anticipated of the year. In June, Alia announced her pregnancy and the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Raha on November 6 2022.

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja

In March 2022, Anand and Sonam made the pregnancy public. On August 20, the couple welcomed their first baby into the world. Their son was given the name Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas

Earlier this year, Priyanka and Nick welcomed a baby girl 4 years after the wedding. In a joint statement on Instagram, the duo announced the birth of their first child, who according to them was born via surrogacy. The couple named their child Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover

After announcing their pregnancy in August 2022, Bipasha and Karan welcomed their daughter Devi earlier this month on December 12. Sharing the good news with fans the couple named their baby girl Devi Basu Singh Grover.

Kajal Aggarwal-Gautam Kitchlu

On April 19, 2022, Kajal and her husband Gautam welcomed their baby boy Neil Kitchlu. The 'Singham' actor usually shares pictures and videos of her baby boy on her social media handles.

