“You know, Nawaz Ji trained me as an actor…” Ranveer Singh Reveals at IFFI 2025

The energy at IFFI 2025 reached an exciting peak when Ranveer Singh and Nawazuddin Siddiqui arrived for their respective film engagements, turning the spotlight instantly toward their presence. Both actors were invited for special interactions at the prestigious festival where audiences witnessed a rare and engaging exchange between two of the finest performers of Indian cinema. The Powerhouse Ranveer Singh and the Maestro Nawazuddin Siddiqui brought an undeniable charm to the evening as they interacted with fans, media and the festival audience.

While speaking about his upcoming film Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh delivered one of the most talked about moments of the day. Staying true to his spontaneous and lively persona, he stepped onto the stage and said, “There is a stage, there is a mic… we should do something, Jai Bhai.” to sing a song. The crowd cheered instantly as a light hearted banter began between him and Nawazuddin. Ranveer looked at him and joked, “Nawaz Bhai, you are not clapping. You did not like my singing? Two thumbs up. You are partial to me because I know you love me extra.”

Amid the fun mood, Ranveer surprised everyone by revealing a personal memory, saying, “You know, Nawaz Ji trained me as an actor… back in the day, but a story for another day.” The comment drew immediate reactions from the audience, creating a warm and memorable moment that highlighted the mutual respect between the two artists.

Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of Dhurandhar where he promises yet another powerful performance. Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen next in Raat Akeli Hai 2. Their presence at IFFI 2025 left a lasting impression, showcasing not only their incredible craft but also the camaraderie that continues to define Indian cinema.