"You make everyday feel like birthday cake": Alia Bhatt shares picture of daughter Raha when she was just "few weeks old"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 : On the second birthday of her daughter Raha on Wednesday, actor Alia Bhatt dropped a heartwarming picture showcasing a family moment.

The image shows Alia and Ranbir looking adorably at the newborn. Alia cradles baby Raha while Ranbir wraps his arms around them.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, mommy Alia wrote, "2 years today & how I already wish to turn back time to when you were only a few weeks old!!! but I guess that comes with the territory, once a parent all you want is for your baby to stay you baby forever...happy birthday our life .. you make everyday feel like birthday cake ."

Alia's post quickly garnered love from fans and family alike.

Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented, "Precious."

Actor Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "Happppy bdayyyy to raha god bless and lots of love."

Earlier in the day, little Raha also received heartfelt social media wishes from grandmother Neetu Kapoor and bua Riddhima.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neetu posted an adorable picture of her cute granddaughter with Ranbir and Alia. She was seen sitting between her parents, and Ranbir kissed her.She wrote in her birthday wish, "Our pyaar's birthday.. god bless.."

Riddhima posted a beautiful picture on her Instagram story, which features a rare and sweet moment between Raha and her cousin, Samara Kapoor Sahni.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April 2022, after several years of dating. Their daughter, Raha was born in November 2022. On Christmas 2023, Ranbir and Alia surprised fans by making their first public appearance with their little one.

