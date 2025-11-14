"You smile!" Millie Bobby Brown claps back at paparazzi on 'Stranger Things 5' red carpet

London [UK], November 14 : 'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown had a tense moment on the red carpet during the London premiere of the final season of the highly popular sci-fi series.

According to the New York Post, the 21-year-old actress was posing during the event on Thursday, November 13, when a photographer shouted, "Smile!"

Brown immediately snapped back, saying, "Smile? You smile!" while pointing at the paparazzi before turning away.

Earlier, at a recent premiere, Brown was also seen posing with her on-screen dad, David Harbour. Their appearance came after rumours of a rift between the two. However, the pair appeared comfortable and cheerful as they hugged and laughed on the red carpet. In videos shared by Netflix, the two could be seen enjoying the moment with the rest of the cast.

Brown first joined 'Stranger Things' in 2016 at just 12 years old. Today, she is married to Jake Bongiovi, 23. The couple tied the knot in May 2024 and adopted a daughter earlier this year.

Fans are now waiting for the final season of the hit Netflix series. The new season will be released in three parts, all around holiday weekends: Volume 1 on November 26 (consisting of four episodes), Volume 2 on Christmas (three episodes), and the finale on New Year's Eve. Created by the Duffer Brothers, 'Stranger Things' is produced by Upside Down Pictures and 21 Laps Entertainment, with the Duffer Brothers serving as executive producers, alongside Shawn Levy of 21 Laps Entertainment and Dan Cohen.

