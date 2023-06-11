You're under pressure while judging reality shows, but have to tell the truth: Anu Malik

New Delhi [India], June 11 : Music composer and singer Anu Malik said that you are under pressure while judging reality shows, but have to tell the truth.

Talking exclusively to ANI, Anu Malik said, "We are also honest: We tell them that you will live a lot now. If you are not selected today, then what is your age, you are 12 years old, you keep doing Riyaz, then you come to the big show. There is also a seniors' show of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. There is also a senior show of Indian Idol. Work hard and come. We encourage them. It is pressure. But then someone has to be told the truth If you are not singing nicely or there is someone better than you then, someone is better than you, you have to choose the best."

He also spoke about convincing producers and directors to launch new talents.

He said, "I did that with a lot of singers. No one can be born like Lata Mangeshkar. We salute Lata Mangeshkar and Asha ji with folded hands. But having said that, when films started being made and I didn't get a date, I had to think out of the box to survive, you have to survive finally."

Anu Malik is a Grammy and Filmfare Award-winning Indian musician who primarily composes music for the Hindi film industry. He has composed music for a variety of film genres as a music director and has written several commercially successful songs for the Bollywood music industry.

Malik has been a judge on Indian Idol since the show's first season in 2004.

He also served as a judge on the children's singing competition Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs 2022.

