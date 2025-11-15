Zayed Khan, Sanjay Khan become inconsolable at late Zarine Khan's 'asthi visarjan'

Mumbai, Nov 15 Bollywood veteran Sanjay Khan's wife, Zarine Khan, passed away on November 7. The Khan family -- Sanjay Khan, Zayed Khan, Farah Khan Ali, Simone Arora, and Sussane Khan -- after a few days of her demise, were seen performing her 'asthi visarjan'.

Her husband and Bollywood veteran, Sanjay Khan, recently shared an emotional video on his social media account, where the family is seen immersing her ashes in the river, though the location is not confirmed.

While bidding Zarine Khan a final goodbye, her son and actor Zayed Khan was seen breaking down into tears and crying inconsolably.

Sanjay Khan, too, seemed very emotional as he bid farewell to his late wife.

The video shared by Sanjay Khan at the beginning shows him holding hands with his son Zayed Khan and walking towards the river for the visarjan.

Sharing the video clip, Sanjay Khan wrote, "In fond memory of my beloved wife, Zarine Sanjay Khan."

The actor chose the emotional Bollywood song "Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai" as the background song for the video of 'asthi visarjan'.

The video also featured unseen images of Sanjay, Zarine and their love story, followed by their family life with their children.

For the uninitiated, Zarine Khan was cremated according to the Hindu rituals.

A few days ago, her daughter and designer Farah Khan Ali took to her social media account in slamming the press for being unnecessarily inquisitive over her mother being cremated according to Hindu rituals, despite coming from a different faith and religion.

She also lashed out at the paparazzi's 'insensitive' approach while covering superstar Dharmendra's health.

She wrote, "My mother passed away 6 days ago, and there were some here who were more interested in why she chose to be cremated instead of giving condolences. Dharm Uncle is in hospital, and a video of his personal family goes viral."

She added, "Are we as a nation so insensitive to people? Don’t public figures also have families that have feelings? What happened to humanity? Why does every imbecile out here have an opinion on how others should lead their lives? Tragedy strikes all. When it's your turn, and trust me, it will be, there will be others like you hurting you like you hurt us," with a folded hands emoticon.

For the uninitiated, Zarine Khan passed away on November 7 due to age-related complications. She was 81 at the time of her death.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor