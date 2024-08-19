Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath and Rhea Chakraborty Spotted Riding Bike With Expired Insurance in Mumbai, Video Goes Viral

Nikhil Kamath, the co-founder of Zerodha and the youngest billionaire in India with a net worth exceeding ₹9000 crore, was recently spotted riding a Suzuki Intruder VZR 1800 ZL2 motorcycle in Bandra, Mumbai, alongside Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty. The sighting, which showed Kamath in a jacket and shorts, wearing a helmet and face mask, quickly went viral. Social media users noticed that the bike's insurance had expired. A sharp-eyed user on X identified the motorcycle's license number and discovered that its insurance lapsed in July 2023. The bike, registered to Kamath in Bengaluru in April 2012, is the same model he was seen riding. The Intruder VZR 1800 ZL2, known for its cruiser style, was priced between ₹15.95 lakh and ₹16.45 lakh in India, with the on-road cost reaching up to ₹18 lakh. The X user suggested that Kamath renew the bike's insurance.

Kamath, who divorced Amanda Puravankara in 2021 after their marriage in 2019, co-founded Zerodha with his brother Nithin in 2010 and later established the asset management company True Beacon in 2020. Alongside his business ventures, Kamath also hosts a well-known podcast. Earlier, Nikhil Kamath was reported to be in a relationship with Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar starting in 2021 before their breakup that same year. Manushi Chhillar is now reportedly dating Veer Pahariya.

Guess is this bike purchased or on rental? 😅#iykykpic.twitter.com/buZYIbUc0O — Shantanu Goel (@shantanugoel) August 18, 2024

Also Read: Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath now India's youngest billionaire at 37

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty was dating Sushant Singh Rajput for a while before his sudden death in June 2020. Following an FIR by Sushant’s father accusing her of abetment of suicide, Rhea Chakraborty was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate, the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Narcotics Control Bureau. She was also jailed for a month in 2020. Last year, she was linked to Seema Sajdeh's brother Bunty Sajdeh. However, now it seems she has moved on and is dating Nikhil Kamath.