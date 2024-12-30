Fact Check: Viral Claim about Gandhi Family's Absence at Manmohan Singh’s Funeral is False

Claim Review : No members of the Congress party or the Gandhi family attended Manmohan Singh's funeral. Claimed By : Twitter User Fact Check : False

A viral post falsely alleged that senior Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were absent during the funeral of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The post criticized their treatment of Congress leaders who were not part of the Gandhi family, specifically citing Singh, Pranab Mukherjee, Sitaram Kesri, and PV Narasimha Rao.

Final journey of Manmohan Singh.



Sources say, no member from congress party or Gandhi family attended the journey! pic.twitter.com/GZ6PNz1lIS — Telangana Maata (@TelanganaMaata) December 28, 2024

However, BOOM’s investigation debunked this claim, presenting multiple pieces of evidence confirming the presence of Rahul, Sonia, and Priyanka Gandhi at the funeral. Live footage from NEWS9 clearly shows Rahul Gandhi paying his respects at Nigam Bodh Ghat, while ANI News footage captures Rahul, Priyanka, and Sonia at the Congress headquarters in Delhi, where they also paid tribute.

The Congress party posted photos on X of Rahul Gandhi participating in the funeral procession, and Rahul shared a heartfelt tribute on his social media, calling Singh a mentor and guide. He also paid homage to Singh's legacy of wisdom and integrity, sharing condolences to Singh's family.

This viral claim, which sought to misrepresent the Gandhis' participation in the funeral, has been proven to be misleading and false.

