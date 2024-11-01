AFC Challenge League: East Bengal FC sink Nejmeh SC to seal quarter-final berth

Thimphu [Bhutan], November 1 : East Bengal FC secured a spot in the AFC Challenge League quarter-finals with a 3-2 victory over Lebanon's Nejmeh SC in their final group game on Friday.

Greek striker Dimitri Diamantakos continued his impressive form, scoring twice to propel his team into the last eight of the competition.

The Red and Gold brigade, struggling in the Indian Super League (ISL) with six defeats in as many matches, have found form in Asia under new head coach Oscar Bruzon, finishing the group stage unbeaten with seven points.

East Bengal FC started strongly and gained an early advantage in the eighth minute when a Baba Musah own goal put them ahead. They pressed on and, seven minutes later, Diamantakos tapped in a low cross from Naorem Mahesh Singh to double their lead.

However, the lead was cut back within three minutes as Collins Opare scored for Nejmeh, reopening the contest.

In the 26th minute, the Red and Gold brigade had a chance to restore their two-goal cushion when Madih Talal found himself on the end of a miscued Diamantakos shot, but the Frenchman fired over the bar.

Just as Bruzon's side seemed set to take a 2-1 lead into the break, Hussain Monzer equalised for the Lebanese side, sending the teams into half-time level.

East Bengal FC, needing a win to ensure their place in the next round, substituted Provak Lakra for Hector Yuste in the 48th minute. A minute later, Mahesh set up Nandhakumar Sekar inside the box, but the winger couldn't find the finishing touch.

In the 54th minute, Nejmeh's Kassem El Zein forced a fine save from Prabshukhan Singh Gill, and nine minutes later, Lakra blocked another attempt by El Zein to keep the score level.

Fifteen minutes from time, East Bengal FC won a penalty, which Diamantakos converted, netting his second goal and edging East Bengal FC closer to the quarter-finals.

Bruzon substituted Mahesh with Jeakson Singh to protect the lead. In stoppage time, Talal had a chance to extend the lead, but the goalkeeper made a superb save.

The missed opportunity didn't prove costly, as East Bengal FC held on to secure their quarter-final berth in the AFC Challenge League.

The best-placed runner-up for the quarter-finals will be from Group A or Group B, meaning East Bengal FC will face either the winners of Group B or Oman's Al-Seeb. If Nejmeh secure the best runner-up spot, East Bengal FC will face Oman's Al-Seeb. However, if a Group B team qualifies as the best-placed runner-up, East Bengal FC will meet the Group B winners, which could be Turkmenistan's Arkadag, Kyrgyzstan's Abdysh-Ata Kant, or Kuwait's Al-Arabi.

