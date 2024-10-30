AFC Challenge League: East Bengal FC thump Bashundhara Kings to register first win

Thimpu [Bhutan], October 30 : Indian Super League (ISL) side East Bengal FC registered a dominant 4-0 win over Bashundhara Kings in the AFC Challenge League at the Changlimithang Stadium on Tuesday.

The Red and Gold Brigade displayed a commanding performance in the opening half as they secured a sustainable 4-0 lead at the stroke of the halftime break. Oscar Bruzon's men were absolutely relentless with their offensive prowess, creating numerous goalscoring opportunities and converting most of them.

Dimitrios Diamantakos opened the scoring for the Kolkata giants within the first minute of the game with his clinical finish inside the opponent's box.

Lalchungnunga played a low cross from the left flank, which found the Greek striker inside the box, who made no mistake to notch his second goal in the ongoing AFC Challenge League.

East Bengal FC kept continuing their offensive moves and looked ruthless with their quick counterattacks and smart moves from both flanks. Nandhakumar Sekar, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Madih Talal, Diamantakos, and others gelled up well with each other, dominating the Bashundhara Kings despite the opponent team having more ball possession.

The ISL side doubled their lead in the 20th minute thanks to Souvik Chakrabarti, who lodged a left-footed screamer from the edge of the box, leaving the opponent goalkeeper helpless.

It was Sekar who scored the third six minutes later. The winger made a quick entry inside the opponent's box from the left flank, beat his marker, and took a precise strike that found the back of the net.

The Red and Gold Brigade scored their fourth in the 33rd minute, and this time it was Anwar Ali who attempted another left-footed banger from just outside the box to record his first goal for the club.

It was arguably a one-sided game in the first half where East Bengal FC not only took the upper hand but also laid the foundation that brought them back into winning ways after a hiatus of eight-match winless run.

With the inclusion of Miguel Figueira, the defending Bangladesh Premier League winners created a couple of chances in the second half, but their chances were either off-target or thwarted by the opponent. However, Bashundhara Kings fought hard till the final second in search of the goal, but a resilient East Bengal FC defence line led by Ali and Hijazi Maher prevented them from changing the scoreline.

Following this commanding victory, East Bengal FC are now with four points from two matches, placing them in the second position in the group standings. Bruzon's men will next face table-toppers Nejmeh SC on November 1.

