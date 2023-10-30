"All for show": Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane frowns at Guardiola, Haaland's on-field discussion after derby win

Manchester [UK], October 30 : Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane frowned at an animated discussion between striker Erling Haaland and head coach Pep Guardiola following Manchester City's 3-0 victory in the Manchester derby.

The Red Devils were left shell-shocked after Manchester City registered a comprehensive victory painting the entire Manchester with the colour blue once again.

Haaland, who scored twice at Old Trafford, was seen having a discussion on the field after thanking fans for their support. Pep and Haaland shared a few words talking about his headers as they walked back to the dressing room.

Keane wasn't pleased with the discussion that the duo had, telling Sky Sports, "It's all for show. It's all for show. You can have that chat in the dressing room. What's the big deal? It was a lovely header but you don't need to be on the pitch talking about it for five minutes. Just get down the tunnel and enjoy your victory."

United's struggle to dish out a certain brand of football was once again on display, as, on a tactical basis, the Red Devils were outplayed on their turf and lacked the ability to break down City's near-perfect formation.

The first half was a close contest but Norwegian marksman Haaland stepped up from the spot following a controversial decision and sent Onana the wrong way to give the Blues a goal advantage. The first half ended with a scoreline of 1-0 in Manchester City's favour.

Ten Hag's side tried to play out from the back and build the play with goalkeeper Onana initiating the attack. But after playing a couple of passes in their own half the players tried to go for a long ball and find the forwards. City's relentless press made it hard for players to make quick passes and attack the open areas.

Unlike the first half City exercised full control enjoying a lion's share of possession creating chances at their pace and shifting through gears to dictate the flow of the game. They struck twice in the second half to end the game on a dominant note.

The Dutch manager was quite frustrated with the performance in the second half and giving away a goal in just four minutes since the resumption of the game.

The game ended 3-0 making it their 7th victory in the past nine Manchester derbies. With this defeat, United are in the eighth spot with 15 points after 10 games.

