Argentina's Cristian Romero completes permanent move to Tottenham

London, Aug 30 Tottenham Hotspur have completed the permanent signing of Argentina defender Cristian Romero on a deal until 2027, the Premier League side said on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old had initially joined Tottenham on a loan deal from Serie A side Atalanta in August 2021.

"We are delighted to announce the permanent signing of Cristian Romero. After initially joining the Club on a season-long loan from Atalanta in August, 2021, the Argentina international has agreed a deal that will run until 2027," the club said in a statement.

A Copa America winner, Romero has made 32 appearances for Tottenham till date, scoring his first goal in a victory over Brighton in March, 2022.

The defender was a vital part of Antonio Conte's back three that ended the previous season with 10 wins from 14 Premier League games, helping the team secure a fourth place finish and a return to the UEFA Champions League.

At international level, Romero has made 11 appearances for his country, scoring once.

In June, 2022, he capped off an impressive campaign as Argentina national football team claimed the CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions in the inaugural 'Finalissima', beating Italy at Wembley.

