Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta feels they have shown "real quality" against Sheffield United in PL

New Delhi [India], March 5 : After Arsenal clinched a massive 6-0 win over Sheffield United on Monday in the Premier League (PL), the Gunners' head coach Mikel Arteta said that they have shown "real quality" in the game.

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Arteta said that the Gunners were "really aggressive" against Sheffield United. He added that they were successful in maintaining their rhythm throughout the match.

"It's a really difficult place to come but the way we started the game obviously made the difference. We were really aggressive, really positive and we showed real quality, especially in the final third to take the game into a position where it was in a big favour for us and then we maintained it. We maintained the rhythm, the hunger and I love that about the team," Arteta was quoted by Asenal's official website as saying.

When asked about Arsenal's dominance in the game, the head coach said that they were trying to improve their play in every phase of the match.

"We are trying to improve in every phase of play; they are understanding the chemistry of the players and the desire they have to constantly be better, and improve in every area. If you do that, there are moments that you can be as dominant but it's not easy that's for sure," he added.

When asked about the Gunners' continuity being key in the title race, Arteta said that it would be different in the upcoming days since the Gunners have to play against FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) as well.

"We believe that today was the best option, at least to start the game. We had a long period after Newcastle, it was nine days, we had the timing. Now it's going to be very different in the next three days, we have another game, and then Porto so we're going to have to manage everyone's minutes," he added.

After sealing a 6-0 win against Sheffield United, Arsenal hold the third place in the PL standings with 61 points after winning 19 of 27 matches. In their upcoming match, the Gunners will face off against Brentford on March 9.

