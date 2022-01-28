Atletico Madrid sign Danish international Wass from Valencia

Madrid, Jan 28 Spanish La Liga champions Atletico Madrid on Friday confirmed the signing of Danish international Daniel Wass from Valencia for a fee of around 2.5 million euros.

The move sees Wass end his three-and-a-half-year association with Valencia, who he joined from Celta Vigo. The 32-year-old has agreed to a contract that will see him stay until the end of June 2023 at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Wass has made 41 appearances for his country and can play at right-back or in midfield. He is also highly effective in taking free-kicks and corners, reports Xinhua.

Atletico have signed him to replace Kieran Trippier, who left earlier in the month to join Newcastle United, leaving them lacking cover on the right of their defense. This need has seen Atletico bring forward the signing of a player who would have cost them nothing in the summer when his contract with Valencia was due to expire.

Wass has been playing in midfield for Valencia this season and the club coached by Pepe Bordalas has moved to cover his departure by signing Swiss central defender Emay Comert.

They are also close to sealing a loan deal for former FC Barcelona youngster Ilaix Moriba from RB Leipzig, where he has not played much since abandoning the Camp Nou last summer.

