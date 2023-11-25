Bahia routs Corinthians to move clear of drop zone

Rio de Janeiro, Nov 25 Midfielder Thaciano Silva scored twice from the penalty spot as Bahia eased relegation fears with a 5-1 away victory over Corinthians in Brazil's Serie A championship on Friday.

Julio Miranda, Cauly Souza and Thaciano struck early as the visitors raced to a 3-0 before the half hour, reports Xinhua.

Former Brazil international midfielder Renato Augusto gave the hosts a glimmer of hope by curling a 20-yard effort into the top left corner.

But Ademir Fumacinha and Thaciano added two more goals in the last 15 minutes as Bahia secured its 11th win of the campaign, moving clear of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Corinthians dropped to 12th in the 20-team standings -- just three points ahead of Bahia -- with three matchdays remaining for both sides.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor