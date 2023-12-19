Barca ends 2023 against tailender Almeria, Athletic Club faces Las Palmas

Madrid, Dec 19 FC Barcelona closes 2023 with what should be a straightforward home game against bottom of the table Almeria on Wednesday night.

Xavi Hernandez's side looks to end a run of three games without a win, against a rival that has not won in La Liga in 17 attempts and who looks doomed for relegation with just five points all season, reports Xinhua.

Barca disappointed again in a 1-1 draw asway to Valencia on Saturday, although Xavi received a vote of confidence from club president Joan Laporta in a press conference on Monday.

Xavi is still without the injured trio of Gavi, Marc Andre Ter Stegen and Inigo Martinez and could make some changes in midfield, with Fermin Lopez stepping in for Pedri as Barca looks to protect the youngster against further muscle problems.

Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal also have chances of starting against rival that has lost seven of their eight away games this season, conceding 21 goals in the process.

Anything other than a comfortable home win would be a major surprise, but anything other than a big home win would also keep the pressure on Xavi into the New Year.

Athletic Club Bilbao also plays on Wednesday, with the Basque side looking to keep up their challenge for a top-four spot at home to Las Palmas.

Morale is high in Bilbao after Athletic produced a brilliant performance to beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 on Saturday, and they should have Iker Muniain back in the squad after he recovered from flu.

The game promises to give a contrast in style with nobody scoring more goals at home than the 24 Athletic has netted this season, while only Real Madrid has conceded fewer goals than the 14 scored against Las Palmas.

Third from bottom Celta lifted the pressure on Rafa Benitez with a 1-0 win at home to Granada and they could move out of the bottom three if they win away to Villarreal, who was well-beaten 4-1 by Real Madrid at the weekend.

Celta is without the suspended Iago Aspas, while Villarreal lost Spain internationals Gerard Moreno and Alex Baena who join an injury list that includes Juan Foyth, Santi Comesana and Yeremi Pino.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor