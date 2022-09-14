Barca only a step on Bayern's way to bright future, says Kahn

Berlin, Sep 14 After a 2-0 victory over Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League, Bayern Munich chairman Oliver Kahn might have recognized the importance of the Bavar' second group win to help vanish the crisis talking.

"It's great we won the game and we enjoy it. But Barca is only a step in between on a long journey," the former German international said. "We didn't do perfectly on all sectors in the game."

Like many, Kahn is talking about one of the best squads in the club's history, while president Herbert Hainer mentioned Bayern's economic advantage compared to several European competitors, reports Xinhua.

"We are well equipped due to sense-making financial procedures we strictly follow. As you can see, Bayern is highly attractive to international stars," Hainer added.

For Kahn, it seems a logical demand triggered by the investments to expect a satisfying performance on the international stage. The club is keeping interested in signing a box-striker such as Tottenham's Harry Kane.

Media reports speak of Kane being open regarding a move to Munich possibly next summer.

The Bavarian club's leaders expressed clear orders to head coach Julian Nagelsmann to address Bayern's demands.

When it comes to the duel against Barca, the 35-year-old coach took the right choice counting on fast Dayot Upamecano instead of new arrival Matthijs de Ligt to stop former Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski.

But for Kahn, talking about success means including the national league. To make up for three disappointing draws after six rounds of matches, "it takes to beat the FC Augsburg in our next league game."

Kahn demanded from players and coaches to accept the competition in the squad and focus on the season goals.

"It's no secret that we, as any other club on that level, need all of our players to get to the top," Kahn emphasized.

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said Bayern, for the first time, hasn't got what is called a regular starting eleven. "If I watch training sessions with 10 versus 10, I am not sure which one is the first line-up group. That's a cool feeling," the 45-year-old said.

Summer plans paid off to sell players that didn't make it fully and proceed with updating the squad, he added.

