Brazil's Serie A: Gremio beat Fluminense to rise to second

Rio De Janeiro, Aug 14 Gremio climbed to second in Brazil's Serie A championship by coming from behind to secure a 2-1 home win over Fluminense.

German Cano gave the visitors the lead by firing into the top-right corner after Keno's assist, reports Xinhua.

But the hosts equalised through Joao Bitello, who finished calmly after a perfectly weighted Luis Suarez through ball.

Aldemir Ferreira put Gremio ahead by combining with Fabio Silva before angling a shot past goalkeeper Fabio Maciel.

The result at Arena do Gremio leaves the Porto Alegre outfit with 33 points from 18 games, 14 points behind leaders Botafogo. Fluminense are fourth in the 20-team standings, two points further back.

In other fixtures on Sunday, Atletico Mineiro won 1-0 at home to Bahia, Goias clinched a 1-0 victory at America Mineiro, Corinthians eased to a 3-1 home win over Coritiba, Sao Paulo drew 1-1 at Flamengo, and Fortaleza romped to a 4-0 home win over Santos.

