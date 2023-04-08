Middlesbrough [United Kingdom], April 8 : Vincent Kompany's Burnely have booked their place in the Premier League next season. Goals from Ashley Barnes and Connor Roberts were enough against Middlesbrough to make their way back into the Premier League after just one season of relegation.

It was a Manchester Derby at the Riverside Stadium, as former Manchester United player Michael Carrick and former Manchester City player Vincent Kompany squared off in a heated battle. But Kompany's team managed to finish the job with style.

At the final whistle, Burnley's players, staff and fans rejoiced with happiness. Tears of joy overtook the arena and players started to run towards the away end to thank the fans for their support throughout the season.

"But I know what this means to everyone at this Club. Burnley are back in the Premier League and it's special," Vincent Kompany said after the match.

"I'm really pleased, I'm happy for the players and all the staff, everyone involved this season. We've made memories, special memories on a special night here. I can't really put into words right now the emotions and the feeling of it. It's hard to rank this feeling. Outstanding, amazing, these moments I have known in the past but today really was special," Vincent Kompany said.

"I loved the moment just travelling on the bus, getting here, the game, everything about it was just so good. Although we don't have the trophy, they have to have something in their hands at the end of the season for a reward," Kompany added.

Burnley are now destined to host some of the best teams in Europe next season. After enjoying a successful season in the EFL Championship Kompany and his team will prepare themselves to deliver nights like this again and again next season.

"Turf Moor is going to host some of the best teams, the best players in the world next season and these fans deserve it. They were amazing again tonight and I hope they travel home with a big smile and I hope memories were made for them tonight that can last a lifetime," Kompany continued.

Burnley have spent 59 seasons in the Premier League but they failed to stand victorious in the relegation battle by three points on the final day of the Premier League. For now, they will focus on their next game against Sheffield United at Turf Moor on Tuesday.

