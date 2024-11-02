Capt N Kenguruse Memorial Football Tournament kicks off in Kohima

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], November 2 : The eighth edition of the Capt N Kenguruse, Maha Vir Chakra Memorial Football Tournament, themed 'Bigger Better Bolder,' was inaugurated with an enthralling opening ceremony at Indira Gandhi Stadium, Kohima, on Saturday. A total of 16 teams are participating in this prestigious tournament.

Organized by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles under 'Operation Sadbhavana,' the tournament commemorates the legacy of Captain N Kenguruse, Maha Vir Chakra, who exhibited unparalleled bravery during the Kargil War. This initiative aims to provide a significant platform for football teams across Nagaland while fostering sportsmanship, camaraderie, and unity among the region's youth, a release said.

The ceremony was presided over by Lieutenant General Abhijit S Pendharkar, GOC Spear Corps, along with officials from Assam Rifles and the Nagaland Football Association. A large crowd of sports enthusiasts attended the event. In their addresses, dignitaries emphasized the tournament's significance in nurturing discipline and teamwork among young players and spectators alike. Lt Gen Pendharkar expressed pride in Captain Kenguruse's legacy inspiring youth and promoting community harmony.

As part of 'Operation Sadbhavana,' this tournament strengthens bonds with local communities, particularly the youth. The competition features a prize of Rs 3 lakh for the winners and Rs 1.5 lakh for the runners-up, with additional cash prizes for third and fourth place teams.

The ceremony also featured energetic performances by Nagaland's popular band Tetseo Sisters, and Imna Yaden, who composed a theme song for the tournament. The Fifth Note band and Kenie Ritse, Miss Northeast 2023, partners of the tournament, also attended the ceremony.

The finals are scheduled for November 12.

The opening ceremony set an exciting tone for the upcoming ten days of football action, with the first match between Mez and Co FC Kohima and Young Generation FC Wokha marking a vibrant start to the tournament.

