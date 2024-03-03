Carlo Ancelotti "upset and angry" with Real Madrid's 2-2 draw against Valencia

New Delhi [India], March 3 : After Real Madrid shared points with Valencia on Sunday following a 2-2 draw, Los Merengues head coach Carlo Ancelotti said that they are "upset and angry" with the result.

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Ancelotti said that they have to get back to normal since they have a crucial UEFA Champions League (UCL) match coming up in the upcoming week.

"We are upset and angry. It's normal but we have to get back to normal because we have an important game on Wednesday. In the game, there were good things and things we had to improve upon. We have to cool down a bit because the team is still seething. To cool down you have to look at the table. We can still sleep well tonight," Ancelotti was quoted by Real Madrid's official website as saying.

When asked about Vinicius Junior's performance against Valencia, the Italian coach showered praise on the Brazilian striker and said that "he played a very good game". Ancelotti added that Vinicius was "more effective in the box".

"He played a very good game. He was a determining factor for us. He was more effective in the box than he was outside it. Foulquier did an outstanding job to counter him. He scored two very important goals for us," he added.

When asked if the Los Merengues are going through a rough patch, the head coach said that he is "not worried".

"I'm not worried. It was a very complicated match for many reasons. Our opponents are strong, aggressive and well organised. They created a lot of problems for us in the first half, but we were able to get into the game eventually. We have to continue in the same vein because at this stage of the season a point here could be crucial," he concluded.

Following the 2-2 draw against Valencia, Real Madrid stand at the top of the La Liga standings with 66 points after winning 20 of 27 matches. They will lock horns against RB Leipzig in their next UCL fixture.

