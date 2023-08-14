Chelsea agree British record $146m fee for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo: Reports
By IANS | Published: August 14, 2023 02:11 PM 2023-08-14T14:11:55+5:30 2023-08-14T14:15:11+5:30
London, Aug 14 Premier League club Chelsea have agreed a deal worth a British record £115m ($146 million) ...
London, Aug 14 Premier League club Chelsea have agreed a deal worth a British record £115m ($146 million) with Brighton & Hove Albion for midfielder Moises Caicedo.
Chelsea are understood to be paying an initial £100m, plus £15m in performance-related add-ons, Sky Sports report said.
The fee agreed for Caicedo exceeds the £107m Chelsea paid for Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, breaking the British-record transfer fee in January.
The report further said that Caicedo is set to sign an eight-year deal with Chelsea and the midfielder has been given permission by Brighton to undergo a medical on Monday.
The Ecuador international had also been a target for Premier League rivals Liverpool, who on Friday agreed a reported record £110 million fee with Brighton.
Last week, Liverpool came to terms on a substantial £111 million agreement to acquire Caicedo. However, the deal was derailed as the 21-year-old communicated his intention to join Chelsea instead.
--IANS
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app