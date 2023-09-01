Clifford Miranda names 23-member squad for AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers

New Delhi, Sep 1 India U-23 men's team head coach Clifford Miranda has announced a 23-member squad for the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers to be held in Dalian, China from September 6-12, 2023.

India, seeking their maiden qualification to the AFC U23 Asian Cup to be held in Qatar in 2024, will face Maldives (September 6), hosts China PR (September 9) and the United Arab Emirates (September 12) in Group G, the AIFF said in a report on Friday.

The 11 group winners and four best second-placed teams will qualify for the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024, which also serves as the qualifier for the men's Olympic football tournament for Paris 2024.

India's 23-member squad:

Goalkeepers: Hrithik Tiwari, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Arsh Anwer Shaikh.

Defenders: Narender Gahlot, Hormipam Ruivah, Bikash Yumnam, Sanjeev Stalin, Sumit Rathi, Jitendra Singh, Abdul Rabeeh.

Midfielders: Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Jiteshwor Singh Yumkhaibam, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Vibin Mohanan, Brison Fernandes, Amarjit Singh Kiyam.

Forwards: Sourav K, Parthib Gogoi, Rohit Danu, Ninthoinganba Meetei Khumanthem, Sivasakthi Narayanan (C), Suhail Ahmad Bhat.

Head coach: Clifford Miranda.

