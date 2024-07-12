CONMEBOL opens investigation after scuffle broke out between Uruguay players, Colombia fans

New Delhi [India], July 12 : South American football's governing body, CONMEBOL, has opened an investigation to understand the sequence of events that led to a scuffle between Uruguay players and Colombia fans after the conclusion of their semi-final clash in the ongoing Copa America.

After being reduced to 10 men, Colombia managed to punch their ticket to the final with a 1-0 win over Uruguay.

After the final whistle blew, a scuffle broke out in the stands between the fans and Uruguay players.

In the video that went viral on social media, Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez and some Uruguay players allegedly climbed into the stands, had an altercation and clashed with each other. Nunez was allegedly at the forefront of the incident and was throwing punches at Colombia fans.

"The Disciplinary Committee of CONMEBOL has opened an investigation to understand the sequence of events and the responsibilities of those involved in the acts of violence that occurred at the end of the match between the national teams of Uruguay and Colombia," CONEMBOL said in a statement.

"On the eve of the final of Copa America, we want to reaffirm and warn that no action will be tolerated that tarnishes this global football celebration, which involves both the players and the fans present in the stadium, and which will be watched by hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide. It is unacceptable that an incident like this turns passion into violence. Therefore, no behaviour that harms the sporting competition and the most beautiful spectacle in the world, which belongs to the entire football family, will be tolerated," the statement added.

After the incident, Uruguay captain Jose Maria Gimenez claimed that the players were trying to defend their families.

"Let me say something before they cut you off because they won't let us speak into the microphone, "they don't want me to say anything about what's going on, but this is a disaster," Gimenez said on the official broadcast, as quoted from ESPN.

"Please be careful, our families are in the stands, there are little newborn babies. It was a disaster; there was no police, and we had to defend our families. This is the fault of two or three people who had a few too many drinks and don't know how to drink," he added.

After their 1-0 loss against Colombia, Uruguay will face Canada in the third-place playoff on Saturday. Colombia will take on Argentina in the final at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

