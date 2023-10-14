Cristiano Ronaldo lays down next objective with Portugal, hopeful to feature in Euro 2024

Porto [Portugal], October 14 : Portuguese goal-scoring machine Cristiano Ronaldo is not planning to retire from international football any time soon as he targets to feature in Euro 2024.

Ronaldo was once again on the scoresheet following a brace in Portugal's 3-2 victory over Slovakia in the UEFA Euro Qualifiers on Friday.

As Ronaldo continues to walk in the twilight of his career he still continues to perform for the national team and clinch the crucial goals.

The 3-2 victory ensured Portugal's spot in the Euro 2024 finals which is slated to begin from June 14.

"I hope I will be at Euro 2024 as there is still a lot of time left. I hope I won't have any problem or injury, I hope to play," Ronaldo told reporters as quoted from Goal.com.

"I left Portugal early but it will always be my home. They support me in every stadium in Portugal. The Portuguese must be congratulated too for the reception they gave us and this qualification is also theirs," Ronaldo added.

Portugal will now travel to Bosnia for their Euro 2024 Qualifier clash which won't hold much significance for them, Ronaldo was quizzed if he remains open to travelling he said, "Of course, I will go to Bosnia but I don't know what the coach will decide. I'm always available to help the national team and I love doing that and whatever the coach wants to do. All 24 players are ready to help."

Coming to the match, Portugal enjoyed a two-goal advantage after the end of the first half, but the deficit was cut into half after Slovakia struck in the 69th minute of the game.

Ronaldo restored the two-goal lead advantage in the 72nd minute of the game following a sublime pass from Bruno Fernandes.

Slovakia struck the net a second time through Stanislav Lobokta in the 80th minute of the game. But Portugal held onto their nerves and sealed off the game with a 3-2 victory.

