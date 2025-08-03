Durand Cup 2025: Mohun Bagan Super Giant eye second win against BSF FT

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 3 : Mohun Bagan Super Giant will look to build on their impressive start to the Durand Cup 2025 when they face Border Security Force FT at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Monday.

After a commanding win in the Kolkata Derby against Mohammedan SC, the Mariners will be eager to keep the momentum going, as per a release from ISL.

The Indian Super League (ISL) double winners kicked off their campaign with a thrilling 3-1 win over Mohammedan SC. Despite being reduced to ten men after Apuia was sent off, MBSG dominated the contest and sealed the three points at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

BSF FT, meanwhile, had a rough start to their campaign, suffering an 8-1 defeat at the hands of Diamond Harbour FC on Friday. The Armed Forces side will be hoping to bounce back, but a tough challenge awaits them against a star-studded Mohun Bagan Super Giant outfit.

MBSG currently sit second in the group with a game in hand. Diamond Harbour FC lead the standings with six points and a superior goal difference. But with key senior players, including foreigners, expected to return for Monday's game, the Mariners will be further strengthened, the release added.

Jose Molina's men will be eager to maintain their winning run before facing Diamond Harbour FC in what could be a Group B decider on August 9.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor