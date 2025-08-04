Durand Cup: Real Kashmir, TRAU look for first win; Mohun Bagan Super Giant their second

Imphal (Manipur)[India], August 4 : Matchday 12 of the 134th Durand Cup on Monday, features two more group matches, with local favourites TRAU FC clashing with Real Kashmir FC in Imphal, followed by the other home favourite Mohun Bagan Super Giants, taking on the Border Security Force Football Team (BSF FT) in Kolkata. The first Group F game at Imphal's Khuman Lampak stadium kicks off at 4.00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) while the second, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata, is scheduled for a 7.00 pm kick-off.

TRAU and Kashmir look for first win

Both TRAU FC and Real Kashmir FC, will be looking to register their first win of the tournament to keep their hopes of knockout qualification alive, after the former was held to a 1-1 draw against city rivals Neroca FC and the latter went down 1-2 to the Indian Navy in their first Group F game a few days back.

TRAU fielding an all-India side under Thangjam Saran Singh, came up with an inspired display in the Imphal derby and even took the lead when right back Raj, on the overlap, curled one in viciously from the flank. An unfortunate red card to winger Dhanachandra, however, meant that they had to defend that lead for almost the last 30 minutes with just 10 men. Neroca equalised in the dying minutes, denying them three points.

The Snow Leopards on the other hand, appearing in the tournament after a gap of six years, looked a bit undercooked under Ishfaque Ahmed against a settled and much improved Indian Navy side, going down eventually by the odd goal in three.

Their new African recruits did combine well for the equalising goal, and they did look to be getting better every minute. Ishfaque will be hoping that a tighter defence on Monday against TRAU can help them register a first tournament win.

Mohun Bagan look for second win against BSF

In the second game in Kolkata, Mohun Bagan Super Giants will be looking to set up a group topper deciding clash against debutants Diamond Harbour FC, with a second tournament win over BSF FT, who were totally outplayed 1-8 in their opener against the I-League 2 champions.

Bagan opened with a 3-1 win over fellow city giants Mohammedan Sporting, despite playing with 10 men for the majority of the match. India international Liston Colaco came up with a champagne performance, scoring twice and assisting in the other, and Bastab Roy's side seems to have too much quality for the Border Guards.

With DHFC sitting on two wins and with a big positive goal difference, Bagan will carry the pressure of not only having to win but to win big, in order to carry confidence and momentum into the clash against DHFC.

Whatever the results, both games on Monday are likely to have a significant effect on who tops that particular group going forward.

All 43 matches of the 134th Durand Cup will be broadcast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network (Sony Ten2 HD) as well as livestreamed on the SonyLiv OTT platform.

