England's Ben Chilwell to miss FIFA World Cup due to hamstring injury

England full back Ben Chilwell will miss the World Cup after a scan confirmed a “significant” hamstring injury.The Chelsea defender, who was likely fighting for the leftback spot with Luke Shaw, was injured in the team’s 2-1 midweek win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League. Kieran Trippier of Newcastle is likely to be the Manchester United defender’s main challenger.

Chelsea said on Saturday that a scan revealed “a significant injury” that will prevent Chilwell from playing at the Qatar tournament. Scan results show that Ben has suffered a significant injury and the defender is unfortunately expected to miss the World Cup. Ben will now begin a rehabilitation programme with the club’s medical department.”The 25-year-old Chilwell expressed his disappointment in a Twitter post after the diagnosis. “Following my ACL injury I worked so hard to make sure I was ready for the World Cup. It has always been a dream of mine,” he wrote..“Unfortunately, this won’t be possible following my scan results. I’ll do all I can to get back playing for Chelsea ASAP. Thanks for the messages of support.”Gareth Southgate will name his England squad on Thursday, with their campaign then getting underway against Iran on November 21.Chilwell has made 17 senior international appearances, scoring one goal. He was part of the squad that reached the Euros final in 2021