Euro 2024 final: England seeking to bring European glory home, with Spain looking to spoil party

Berlin [Germany], July 13 : After an enticing two weeks of football, where European giants squared off in highly engaging matches, Spain and England were left at last on the battlefield to fight for the coveted UEFA Euro Cup.

Spain have been tipped as the favourite to lift the title. Under the reign of head coach Luis de la Fuente, Spain produced an eye-catching spectacle for the fans with their tiki-taka style of football during the passage play.

The Spanish side has shown fluency in their attack, with their creative forwards giving a tough time to the opposition. Youngsters Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams have offered plenty of creativity on both flanks.

They have had the freedom to express themselves on the back of a strong defensive unit. Robin Le Normand and Aymeric Laporte hold the defensive line, and Rodri dropping in to provide additional cover have allowed Spain to put on strong defensive performances.

Spain's strong attack display has allowed them to rack up 13 goals effortlessly from a whopping 108 attempts en route to the final.

The Three Lions have had their fair share of struggles in front of goal. Despite their vast pool of talent, England have mustered up only five goals before the semi-finals.

They produced their best performance in the tournament against the Netherlands in the final four. England dominated the possession with 59 per cent and racked up nine shots with five on target. In comparison, the Dutch side could only muster up only two shots on target.

History backs Spain to lift the title, as they have three European championships under their belt. In reply, the Three Lions have none in the trophy cabinet.

While history backs Spain, England will have the sheer desire to lift their first title since 1966. Under head coach Gareth Southgate, the Three Lions have roared strongly but failed to deliver when things matter the most.

In the last edition of the Euro, they marched into the final, but Italy played spoilsport on their soil, Wembley Stadium, London.

In the Qatar World Cup 2022, England almost pipped France in the quarter-final, but Olivier Giroud's late strike knocked them out of the tournament.

They will be looking to change their fortune this time around and end the wait for their much-awaited title.

